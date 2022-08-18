Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways teams are working to repair damage to barriers following the tragedy on Monday night.

More than 70 metres of emergency barriers were damaged and destroyed and the motorway was closed in both directions with lane closures in place.

There is also a 50mph restriction on parts of the section between junctions 2 and 3 after a lorry collided with the central reservation barrier and caught fire.

Work to repair the M18 is continuing following the fatal blaze.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called at about 5.10pm on Monday to report a lorry had collided with the central reservation. The lorry caught fire and the driver, a man believed to be aged in his 60s, sadly died at the scene.

His family are being supported by officers.