Repairs and closures continue on M18 near Doncaster after fatal blaze

Repairs, lane closures and speed restrictions are still in place on the M18 near Doncaster following a fatal crash in which a lorry driver in his 60s died.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 10:56 am
Updated Thursday, 18th August 2022, 10:57 am

National Highways teams are working to repair damage to barriers following the tragedy on Monday night.

More than 70 metres of emergency barriers were damaged and destroyed and the motorway was closed in both directions with lane closures in place.

There is also a 50mph restriction on parts of the section between junctions 2 and 3 after a lorry collided with the central reservation barrier and caught fire.

Work to repair the M18 is continuing following the fatal blaze.

Police were called at about 5.10pm on Monday to report a lorry had collided with the central reservation. The lorry caught fire and the driver, a man believed to be aged in his 60s, sadly died at the scene.

His family are being supported by officers.

It is the second fatality of a lorry driver on the same stretch in recent weeks following a fatal collision on July 25.

