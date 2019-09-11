Remembering Sheffield man who died on 9/11 as world commemorates 18th anniversary of September 11

Nigel Thompson from Sheffield who died on September 11.

Nigel Bruce Thompson, 33, was one of nearly 3,000 people who died on that fateful day 18 years ago today and will be remembered at memorial services around the globe, including in New York where a permanent memorial exists for all those killed in the co-ordinated attacks on the USA.

Mr Thompson, who worked for brokers Cantor Fitzgerald, was working on the 105th floor of the north tower of the World Trade Centre when planes struck the iconic twin towers on September 11, 2001.

A newlywed, Mr Thompson would have celebrated his first anniversary with wife Rosana on October 21 of that year.

Nigel Thompson with his wife Rosana.

Speaking at the time of the tragedy, Mr Thompson's identical twin, Neal, said his brother was his opposite: a good-dresser, a physical fitness buff, tidy. They came to New York in the 90's from England and Nigel pushed him to be his best.

"He was a go-getter," he said.

Nick Boski, a good friend, said he and Mr. Thompson got together every Sunday night to watch ‘The Sopranos.’

Or they would go down to the Brooklyn Heights promenade and smoke cigars from Mr. Thompson's collection.

"You could see the World Trade Center," Mr. Boski said of the view. "I still go down there to feel connected to him."

Meanwhile, there are two tree memorials to Mr Thompson on either side of the Atlantic.

One is in Central Park in New York while the other is at York University – where Mr Thompson graduated from the university's economics department in 1990.

He was one of the many victims of the atrocity whose remains were never found.

2,996 people died in the World Trade Centre’s two towers, more than 6,000 were injured and the images from that day will forever haunt America and billions around the world.