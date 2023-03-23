Restored memorial

On the 50th anniversary of the tragedy Mr Keith Doane an ex workmate of the men who was at Thorpe Marsh on the day of the tragedy thought he would take some flowers to the memorial in respect of the men.Unfortunately due to the garden not being tended for the last 29 years Keith (being 78 years old) could not get within 100 yards of the memorial and therefore placed the flowers on a fence as close to the memorial site as he could.

A couple of (younger) ex Thorpe Marsh employees saw a post by Keith on his Facebook page explaining the situation and decided to take action.

A spokesman said: “We contacted The Banks Group who now own the site for permission to remove the memorial stone and relocate it to somewhere where families of the men and ex workmates could visit and pay their respects.

"Permission was given and offers of assistance was given by the Banks Group. The stone was duly removed and given a little TLC. We contacted Barnby Dun Church and they kindly gave permission to relocate the stone at no cost in the grounds of the church.”

Tom, the chap at Barnby Dun Church, kindly got in touch with Thorne Memorials to ask if they could add Thorpe Marsh Power Station to the stone as this was not originally written on.

Thorne Memorials agreed picked the stone up and free of charge added the Thorpe Marsh Power Station to the inscription and duly returned it. The stone is now in pride of place in Barnby Dun churchyard and a memorial service to the men is due to take place at 10.30 AM on Thursday 20th April 2023.