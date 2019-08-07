These are all of the UK yellow weather warnings as torrential downpours, thunderstorms and strong winds are forecast

The Met Office has issued numerous yellow weather warnings for this week (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Met Office has issued numerous yellow weather warnings for this week, as thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are set to hit the UK.

Thunderstorms warnings

Two yellow weather warnings are in place across Scotland for Wednesday (7 Aug).

The first warning, for thunderstorms, is in place until 10pm and covers Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands.

The Met Office said, “Heavy showers and thunderstorms bringing some disruption on Wednesday.”

The second thunderstorm warning is also in place until 10pm and covers Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde.

The Met Office said, “Thunderstorms may bring some disruption on Wednesday afternoon and evening.”

Heavy rain set to hit

Another Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is in place from 12am until 11.59pm onFriday (9 Aug), covering East Midlands, East of England, London & South East England, North East England, North West England, South West England, West Midlands and Yorkshire & Humber.

The Met Office said, “A band of heavy rain followed by heavy showers or thunderstorms has the potential to bring disruption.”

What to expect from this warning

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildingsThere is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to lifeWhere flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus servicesSpray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closuresThere is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

Another Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is in place from 12am until 11.59pm on Friday 9 Aug (Photo: Shutterstock)

Strong winds could cause disruption

A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind is in place from 12am to 11.59pm on Saturday (10 Aug), covering covering East Midlands, East of England, London & South East England, North West England, South West England, West Midlands and Yorkshire & Humber.

The Met Office said, “Strong winds are expected to cause some disruption, particularly during Saturday daytime.”

What to expect from this weather warning

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large wavesSome short term loss of power and other services is possibleDelays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likelyProbably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longerSome delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, with some fallen trees possible

Further thunder

A Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is also in place from 12am to 11.59pm on Saturday (10 Aug), covering Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, North East England, North West England, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, Strathclyde and Yorkshire & Humber.

The Met Office explained that “slow-moving heavy, thundery showers on Saturday may produce some torrential downpours which could cause disruption to travel and flooding.”