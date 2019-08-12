The Pension Credit application deadline is looming - here’s how to know if you’re eligible

Thousands of people across the UK can claim pension credit (Photo: Shutterstock)

Thousands of people across the UK can claim pension credit - but a new rule coming into place means that you may be receiving it later than expected.

What is Pension Credit?

Pension Credit is a means-tested benefit that aims to help those on lower incomes by giving them extra money throughout retirement.

Gov.uk explains that “Pension Credit is an income-related benefit made up of 2 parts - Guarantee Credit and Savings Credit.”

Pensioners can be eligible for one or both parts. According to Gov.uk:

Guarantee Credit tops up your weekly income if it’s below £167.25 (for single people) or £255.25 (for couples).Savings Credit is an extra payment for people who saved some money towards their retirement, for example a pension

Gov.uk adds that “you may not be eligible for Savings Credit if you reached State Pension age on or after 6 April 2016.”

You do not pay tax on Pension Credit.

New pension credit rules

The new rules, which affect any retirees with partners that are younger than the State Pension Age, came into force on 15 May 2019.

However, if you reached the age of 65 before that date, you have until Tuesday 13 August to submit a backdated claim.

Under this new system, pensioners will not be able to claim Pension Credit until their younger partners also reach retirement age. However, couples that already receive the benefit will not be affected.

When do I have to claim by and how do I claim?

It's important to get your claim in as soon as possible, as if you miss the deadline, you won't get another chance to apply.

Gov.uk explains that the quickest way to apply for Pension Credit is by phone. A friend or family member can call for you, but you must be with them when they call.

Pension Credit claim line: Telephone: 0800 99 1234. Monday to Friday, 8am to 7:30pm.

You will need:

your National Insurance numberinformation about your income, savings and investmentsyour bank account details

For more information about how to claim, visit: gov.uk/pension-credit/how-to-claim

What you'll get

Single people: Guarantee Credit per week - Top up to £167.25. Savings Credit per week: Up to £13.73.

Couples: Guarantee Credit per week - Top up to £255.25. Savings Credit per week: Up to £15.35.

You might also get more money if you’re a carer, severely disabled, responsible for a child or young person, or have certain housing costs.

You might also get more Pension Credit if you’re responsible for a child or young person. This is called the ‘child addition’.