A children’s swing sold on Amazon has been recalled due to strangulation fears

A toy swing sold on Amazon has been recalled after concerns that children could be strangled when using it.

The European Commission issued a serious alert recalling the Kingsport product after finding that the swing was incorrectly labelled as being suitable for small children. They said the swing does not comply with the requirements of the Toy Safety Directive.

How to know if your swing is affected

The Chartered Trading Standards Agency said the crotch strap can break on the Kingsport swing, and the seat back can separate from the seat bottom.

Experts fear that a small child could then slip down and become trapped by the neck where the two shoulder straps meet, leading to strangulation.

The swing is manufactured in China and has been sold on sites like Amazon and EasyGift, but has since been removed from their websites.

According to the CTSA, the affected model number is 28881W, and the batch number is 6906543512397.

How do product recalls work?

When a manufacturer discovers a defect or safety issue with a product, they have to issue a product recall, informing customers of the fault, and what action needs to be taken.

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI), which lists major product recalls, is a professional association, founded in 1881 to uphold trading standards in the UK.

If you are concerned that a product or appliance you own might be subject to a recall, you can check on the CTSI website here.

If the product has been recalled, make sure to follow the instructions of the manufacturer. These can include: