A new smartwatch for kids will let parents track their child’s location using GPS

A new smartphone launched by Sky allows parents to keep track of their child’s whereabouts through a GPS tracker (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Spacetalk Kids Watch is aimed at kids aged between five and 12 and features a GPS tracker and step counter.

GPS tracker and ‘safe zones’

The watch even warns parents if their child strays out of any approved ‘safe zones’ and allows children to make and receive calls or text messages from any pre-approved contacts.

Parents can track their child's movements using a ‘Location on Demand’ feature, which lets parents see where their child is on a virtual map, using an app in real-time. Specific ‘safe zones’ such as home and school can also be set up, so if a child leaves one of these zones parents will be alerted through a notification on their phone.

A ‘School Mode’ is also built into the watch, allowing parents to remotely disable any of the watch's functions.

Sky Mobile's Sophia Ahmad said: "The Spacetalk Kid’s Watch is the latest in a range of products from Sky to help keep children safe.”

"With the new school term on the horizon, we wanted to reassure parents by launching a device which will help them keep an eye on their little ones, whether they are doing after-school activities or travelling to and from school alone."

How much does it cost?

The gadget costs £10 a month, and comes with 1GB of data and unlimited calls and texts.

Other smartwatches for kids

XPLORA 3S

The Xpolora 35 is a waterproof watch that includes a camera, a pedometer, an alarm clock and a stopwatch. The watch's contact list is controlled from the app on an adult's phone children can’t add anyone that a parent doesn’t approve of.

Vodafone V-Kids watch

The watch is a brightly coloured kid-friendly design with a soft silicone wrist strap and plastic watchface.

This watch is designed with child safety in mind. A Vodafone SIM card is located within the watch and shares your child’s GPS location data to you at all times.

There’s also an SOS button on the side - if your child holds it down for five seconds, it’ll send an alert to the phones of all family members along with information on your child’s whereabouts.

Tencent QQWatch – Ages 4 to 10

The Tencent QQWatch is a GPS enabled smartwatch. It also has the ability to call and text using a nano sim card supporting a 2G data plan.

You can track your child using the GPS system within it and it includes an SOS feature which allows your child to send an emergency message to connected family members.