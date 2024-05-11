Re-opening date announced for Doncaster lesiure centre after £5m revamp

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The re-opening date for a popular Doncaster leisure centre has been announced after a huge programme of repairs and refurbishment.

Swimmers will be welcomed back to Thorne Wellbeing and Leisure Hub – more commonly known as Thorne Leisure Centre – on May 18.

The first phase of the refurbishment is now complete and the reception, changing village and swimming pool will be back in business next weekend.

Michael Hart, chief executive of Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming swimmers back to Thorne Wellbeing and Leisure Hub as phase one of the major refurbishment of the venue is now completed.

The swimming pool at Thorne Leisure Centre is set to re-open on May 18.

“Our huge thanks go to the Thorne and Moorends ward councillors who we have worked closely with throughout the refurbishment and to the local community, who have been extremely patient as the works have taken place.

“Phase two of the refurbishment will continue to take place throughout 2024 and into 2025 but it was important for us to be able to open the pool area so that the community can make the most of venue.”

“The next phase of works will include Choose Fitness, Thorne – a 70 station gym, studios and wellbeing areas. The venue will also include a ten-pin bowling alley, soft play area and café.”

DCLT manage ten leisure venues across the city of Doncaster including the newly opened Choose Fitness Balby, Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre, Crookhill Park Golf Course and Doncaster Dome.

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster said: “Local leisure centres are important features of our communities, across the country many councils are looking to close leisure centres whereas in Doncaster we are continuing to invest to support the health and wellbeing of Doncaster residents.

"This investment is to encourage further custom, improve commercial viability and ensure our Leisure Centres support our residents to live happier and healthier lives.

“Since 2021 we have delivered improvements across the Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust estate including; Armthorpe, Rossington and Askern Leisure Centres and Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre and Campsite. With works to commence at Doncaster Dome this year and we are currently reviewing options for Edlington following two unsuccessful bids to the Levelling Up Fund.”