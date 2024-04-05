Raw sewage leaking out onto Doncaster railway station passenger tunnel
Over ten days ago a leak started at the station, at the bottom of the stairs to platform four.
One eye witness who works at the station told the Free Press: “Doncaster Railway Station currently has a huge leak in the pedestrian tunnels at the bottom of platforms 4-8, it has been there for 10 days now.
"Today has been the worst day, the smell has been getting worse but the smell is absolutely foul and customers have been gagging as they walk through, anyone getting off the trains on that side of the station has no choice but to walk through water contaminated with sewage.
"It’s visible on the walls and on the handrails. I would imagine this is some kind of health concern.”
Another eye witness said: “Raw sewage seeping through the ceiling of the underpass.”
We contacted Nothren Rail and the response was: “It’s a little confusing trying to work out who is responsible for what, but in this instance LNER are best placed to give an update as they manage the station at Doncaster.”
LNER has been contacted as have Yorkshire Water for some clarification as to the situation.
We will bring you any updates we receive.
