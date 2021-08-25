'Rats running riot and washing machines thrown out of windows:' Woman's hell on Doncaster estate

The woman, who does not want to be identifed, says Doncaster Council have ignored repeated pleas from residents to clear up the estate which was recently named the most deprived place in Yorkshire and one of the worst places in England to live.

Video filmed in the Grove Place area of the estate shows a rat scampering between bins in broad daylight and she says the rodents are a constant problem with so much rubbish and litter dumped in the streets.

She said: “Doncaster Council do not resolve problems.

Rats are running riot on the estate, according to residents.

"There are so many rats around here – there have been many reports from residents scared to open their own windows, rats getting into flats and running all over the estate.

"The council just look and watch them and do nothing – they need to take action and clear the estate up.”

“Washing machines have been chucked from kitchen windows and left for three months - nothing is done regarding safety – it could have killed someone.

"No letters are sent to residents regarding chucking things from windows. It is absolutely disgusting – someone could end up really hurt.”

The estate is littered with piles of rubbish.

“There have been many complaints and many times we have been told they are coming to clean it but never do. I’m absolutely fed up of this as are other residents on the estate.”

In January, the estate, which sits on the edge of Doncaster town centre was officially described as the most deprived area in Yorkshire and was ranked 55th worst out of 32,000 places across Britain.

The survey said that Hexthorpe and Balby North were among some of Britain’s most poverty stricken – but the estate – which is largely made up of blocks of flats, was the worst overall.