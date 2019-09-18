Rail passengers warned of major delays tonight as train breaks down between Sheffield and Huddersfield
Rail passengers in South and West Yorkshire are being warned of major delays and disruption tonight after a train broke down between Sheffield and Huddersfield.
By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 18:41 pm
Updated 6 minutes ago
Northern has said that services between the two could be delayed for an hour or more following the failure of a train at Silkstone Common.
All lines are currently blocked and disruption is expected until at least 9.30pm, said the rail operator.
Train services running between Huddersfield and Sheffield may be cancelled or delayed.
Passengers are being advised to check trains are running and keep up to date with announcements and train information.