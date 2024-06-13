Rail passengers stranded for three hours on broken down train near Doncaster
Emergency services and engineers were called out to the line near to Gate House Lane in Auckley yesterday afternoon.
A Network Rail spokesperson said: "Yesterday (Wednesday) at 15.15 a broken down train between Doncaster and Gainsborough was affecting services towards Lincoln.
"Our teams attended site, supporting East Midlands Railway engineers, and some train services were diverted while the train was moved.
“The issue was resolved by EMR engineers and the line was re-opened at 18:20. We want to thank passengers for their patience while this incident was ongoing."
Passengers remained on the train throughout the incident and the vehicle returned to Doncaster under its own power following the repairs.
Nearby residents reported emergency services at the scene near to the Gate House Lane level crossing for much of yesterday afternoon, with both South Yorkshire Police and British Transport Police at the scene.
