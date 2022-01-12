Rail lines between Doncaster and Sheffield are blocked due to trespassers

Travel South Yorkshire retweeted a message from CrossCountry trains explaining that some lines are currently blocked between Sheffield and Doncaster because of people trespassing.

They said: “Services due to run through these stations may be diverted and/or delayed by up to 30+ minutes.”

Individual alterations and updates can be found here: https://journeycheck.com/crosscountry/

Services will be affected due to trespassers

You are advised to check with your rail operator before you travel from Doncaster today.