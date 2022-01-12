Rail lines between Doncaster and Sheffield are blocked due to trespassers

Train services are being affected this afternoon due to trespassers on the railway lines.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 1:29 pm

Travel South Yorkshire retweeted a message from CrossCountry trains explaining that some lines are currently blocked between Sheffield and Doncaster because of people trespassing.

They said: “Services due to run through these stations may be diverted and/or delayed by up to 30+ minutes.”

Individual alterations and updates can be found here: https://journeycheck.com/crosscountry/

You are advised to check with your rail operator before you travel from Doncaster today.

