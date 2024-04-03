Rail companies tell customers to ‘make alternative arrangements’ as latest strike takes place
The train operators say they will not be able to operate any services across the entirety of its network on that day.
ASLEF, which largely represents train drivers, has announced three separate days of action that impact different train operators on different days.
Whilst Northern services are affected on Saturday 6 April, other train operators face walk-outs by ASLEF members on Friday 5 April and Monday 8 April. As such, Northern customers making journeys that include connecting services on those days should check all legs of their journey.
Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We are disappointed that ASLEF has chosen to call yet more strike action and we would encourage them to work with the rail industry so we can put an end to this dispute.
