Rail companies tell customers to ‘make alternative arrangements’ as latest strike takes place

Northern and TransPennine Express have advised its customers to make alternative arrangements for travel on Saturday 6 April when the latest ASLEF strike takes place.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 09:33 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 09:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The train operators say they will not be able to operate any services across the entirety of its network on that day.

ASLEF, which largely represents train drivers, has announced three separate days of action that impact different train operators on different days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whilst Northern services are affected on Saturday 6 April, other train operators face walk-outs by ASLEF members on Friday 5 April and Monday 8 April. As such, Northern customers making journeys that include connecting services on those days should check all legs of their journey.

Rail companies tells customers to ‘make alternative arrangements’ as latest strike takes place.Rail companies tells customers to ‘make alternative arrangements’ as latest strike takes place.
Rail companies tells customers to ‘make alternative arrangements’ as latest strike takes place.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We are disappointed that ASLEF has chosen to call yet more strike action and we would encourage them to work with the rail industry so we can put an end to this dispute.

“We can only apologise to customers in the meantime for the significant disruption and inconvenience this action by ASLEF will cause.”

For more information about the strike and the services that will be affected, customers should visit: www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes.

Related topics:Transpennine ExpressAslef

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.