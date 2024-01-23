Raiders flee after smashing into Doncaster shop in early morning break-in

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The brazen burglars smashed their way into the One Stop store on the corner of Beckett Road and Morley Road in Wheatley in the early hours of this morning, smashing through windows before raiding the premises.

It is not known if the thieves escaped with stock or cash from the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a brief statement, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 3.41am this morning (23 January) to reports that two people had broken into the One Stop on Morley Road in Doncaster.

Raiders smashed their way into the One Stop store in Morley Road.

“Officers attended and conducted extensive searches in the area, however, the offenders had already fled the scene and could not be located.”