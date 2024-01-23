Raiders flee after smashing into Doncaster shop in early morning break-in
The brazen burglars smashed their way into the One Stop store on the corner of Beckett Road and Morley Road in Wheatley in the early hours of this morning, smashing through windows before raiding the premises.
It is not known if the thieves escaped with stock or cash from the shop.
In a brief statement, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 3.41am this morning (23 January) to reports that two people had broken into the One Stop on Morley Road in Doncaster.
“Officers attended and conducted extensive searches in the area, however, the offenders had already fled the scene and could not be located.”
A burglary investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 93 of 23 January 2024.