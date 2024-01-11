Rabbits rescued by fire crews as Doncaster garage erupts in flames
Pet rabbits at a Doncaster house had a lucky escape when a garage went up in flames.
Crews from Rossington Fire Station, along with officers from Doncaster and Thorne stations, were dispatched to the scene in the early hours of this morning to the blaze in Blaxton.
A spokesman said: “Crews controlled the blaze and miraculously rescued two pet rabbits.”
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 1.30am, a spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.