News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Rabbits rescued by fire crews as Doncaster garage erupts in flames

Pet rabbits at a Doncaster house had a lucky escape when a garage went up in flames.
By Darren Burke
Published 11th Jan 2024, 11:03 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 11:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Crews from Rossington Fire Station, along with officers from Doncaster and Thorne stations, were dispatched to the scene in the early hours of this morning to the blaze in Blaxton.

A spokesman said: “Crews controlled the blaze and miraculously rescued two pet rabbits.”

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 1.30am, a spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Related topics:DoncasterEmergency servicesThorneSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service