Queen Elizabeth II: Monarch's coffin will not pass through Doncaster as London flight confirmed

Detailed plans for the monarch’s funeral, which have been in place for many years, suggested that in the event of her death in Scotland, her body would be brought back to London by a special train on the East Coast Main Line, passing through Doncaster.

But as details of the arrangements for the funeral emerge, the Queen’s body will now be flown to London by plane.

The Queen's coffin will depart Balmoral in the coming days for the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh - the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland.

The Queen's body will be flown back to London rather than being carried by train.

From here it will be taken in procession to St Giles' Cathedral, where the Queen will lie at rest for 24 hours, allowing the public to view her coffin.

The coffin will then move to London, ready for the lying in state.

The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for about four days before her funeral, allowing members of the public to file past and pay their respects.

She will be brought to Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace in a slow procession, accompanied by a military parade and members of the Royal Family.

Her coffin will be draped in the Royal Standard and once in Westminster Hall it will be topped with the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre.

Once the coffin is placed in position in the hall, a short service will be held. Afterwards the public will be allowed to enter.

The Queen's state funeral is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey in less than two weeks. The exact day will be confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

The Abbey is the historic church where Britain's kings and queens are crowned, including the Queen's coronation in 1953, and where she had married Prince Philip in 1947.

The day will begin as the Queen's coffin is carried from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy.

The gun carriage was last seen in 1979 for the funeral of Prince Philip's uncle, Lord Mountbatten, drawn by 142 sailors from the Royal Navy.

Senior members of the Royal Family, including the new King, are likely to follow in procession.

The service will likely be conducted by the Dean of Westminster David Hoyle, with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby giving the sermon. Prime Minister Liz Truss may be called on to read a lesson.

Following the funeral service, the Queen's coffin will be drawn in a walking procession from the abbey to Wellington Arch, at London's Hyde Park Corner before heading to Windsor by hearse.

The Queen's coffin will make its final journey that afternoon to St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The King and senior members of the Royal Family are expected to join the procession in the Quadrangle in Windsor Castle before the coffin enters St George's Chapel for a committal service.

St George's Chapel is the church regularly chosen by the Royal Family for weddings, christenings and funerals.