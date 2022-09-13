Queen Elizabeth II funeral: "No plans' to show service on Frenchgate screen

Some towns and cities are organising live relays of next Monday’s service in London on big screens.

But bosses at the Doncaster shopping centre have said that the screen – which has been displaying a photograph and tribute to the monarch since her death at Balmoral last Thursday – will not be used to screen the service from Westminster Abbey.

Shops across the city centre will be closed as a mark of respect, while a church service will be held at Doncaster Minster on Saturday night in honour of Her Majesty.

The Frenchgate will not be screening the Queen's funeral.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Books of condolence have also been opened at Doncaster Museum and also at Danum Gallery, Library and Museum on the corner of Chequer Road and Waterdale.