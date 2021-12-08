Officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team visited Outwood Academy Danum in Armthorpe Road to deliver talks on safer community input.

Officers spoke with students about a range of topics including exploitation, knife crime, drugs and road safety.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We also arranged demonstrations from our mounted and dog sections and held question and answer sessions along with giving the pupils the opportunity to try on some public order gear.

“We were supported at the event by teaching staff, the Doncaster Council safer communities officers and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.”