Pupils at Doncaster school given riot training by police in classroom
Pupils at a Doncaster secondary school were given riot training and allowed to try on protective gear at a special training session.
Officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team visited Outwood Academy Danum in Armthorpe Road to deliver talks on safer community input.
Officers spoke with students about a range of topics including exploitation, knife crime, drugs and road safety.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We also arranged demonstrations from our mounted and dog sections and held question and answer sessions along with giving the pupils the opportunity to try on some public order gear.
“We were supported at the event by teaching staff, the Doncaster Council safer communities officers and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.”
Anyone with information about crime in South Yorkshire can contact police on 101, 999 in an emergency or can contact independent charity Crime Stoppers to pass on information anonymously and in confidence on 0800 555 111.