Public warned not to approach man wanted by police in Doncaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team are asking for help to find wanted man Craig McGarry.
McGarry, 34, is wanted in connection with an alleged assault at a property in Thorne shortly before 12pm on 28 September.
A spokesman said: “We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to McGarry recently or knows where he might be staying.”
McGarry is described as a white man, of a slim build, with short brown hair. He is known to frequent the Thorne area and has a lateral scar across the bridge of his nose, as well as a distinctive tattoo on his wrist.
If you see McGarry, please do not approach him but instead call South Yorkshire Police immediately on 101, quoting incident number 266 of 28 September 2023.