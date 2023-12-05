Members of the public are being told not to approach a man wanted in connection with an assault in Doncaster.

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team are asking for help to find wanted man Craig McGarry.

McGarry, 34, is wanted in connection with an alleged assault at a property in Thorne shortly before 12pm on 28 September.

A spokesman said: “We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to McGarry recently or knows where he might be staying.”

Craig McGarry is wanted by police in Doncaster.

McGarry is described as a white man, of a slim build, with short brown hair. He is known to frequent the Thorne area and has a lateral scar across the bridge of his nose, as well as a distinctive tattoo on his wrist.