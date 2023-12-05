News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Public warned not to approach man wanted by police in Doncaster

Members of the public are being told not to approach a man wanted in connection with an assault in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 5th Dec 2023, 15:01 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 15:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team are asking for help to find wanted man Craig McGarry.

McGarry, 34, is wanted in connection with an alleged assault at a property in Thorne shortly before 12pm on 28 September.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to McGarry recently or knows where he might be staying.”

Most Popular
Craig McGarry is wanted by police in Doncaster.Craig McGarry is wanted by police in Doncaster.
Craig McGarry is wanted by police in Doncaster.

McGarry is described as a white man, of a slim build, with short brown hair. He is known to frequent the Thorne area and has a lateral scar across the bridge of his nose, as well as a distinctive tattoo on his wrist.

If you see McGarry, please do not approach him but instead call South Yorkshire Police immediately on 101, quoting incident number 266 of 28 September 2023.

Related topics:DoncasterDoncaster East Neighbourhood Policing TeamThorneSouth Yorkshire Police