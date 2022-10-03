Public urged to shop firebugs after spate of deliberate blazes in Doncaster
Members of the public are being urged to shop deliberate firestarters after a spate of blazes in a Doncaster suburb.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We've recently seen a huge increase in the number of deliberate fires on-going in and around the Balby area of Doncaster.
“Do you know who could be involved in setting these fires?
“These incidents don't just tie up our crews and destroy the local landscape, they potentially put you and your family members at risk. By passing us information, you can reduce that risk.”
Members of the public can get get in touch, anonymously by contacting 0800 169 5558 or visiting firestoppersreport.co.uk
The latest appeal comes after a number of deliberately set fires in Askern, with crews repeatedly called to the pit top area in recent weeks after a spate of blazes which have destroyed areas of woodland and parkland.