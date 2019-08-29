Public advised to keep windows and doors closed after South Yorkshire farm building fire
The public are being advised to keep windows and doors closed after a farm building fire in South Yorkshire.
By Dan Hayes
Thursday, 29 August, 2019, 20:17
The blaze is currently taking place in an outbuilding on Newington Road in Austerfield, and a number of scrap cars are also believed to be involved.
The fire service currently have two pumps in attendance and another two on the way and are advising people to avoid the area if possible.
Officers on scene are advising that nearby residents keep windows and doors closed while crews work to extinguish the fire.
More to follow.