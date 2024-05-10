Pub popular with Doncaster Rovers fans will be closed for tonight's big game

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pub popular with Doncaster Rovers fans before and after matches will be closed for tonight’s big play-off game.

The Cheswold, which has been beset by a number of issues in recent months, will be closed until Sunday for “essential maintenance,” customers have been told.

One customer arrived at the venue on the Lakeside Lesiure Park last night to find the doors closed ahead of tonight’s League Two play off second leg between Rovers and Crewe.

He said: “The Cheswold is closed for a huge game – it will not go down well with the locals popping for a pint before the game. I’ve just seen it tonight.”

The Cheswold will be closed for tonight's big game.

A sign on the door of the premises reads: “We are sorry, due to essential maintenance we regret that our pub and restaurant will be closed from Friday 9 May.

"Don’t worry, we will re-open on Sunday 12 May from 7am, ready and raring to go.”

The bar, which also serves as a restaurant for the nearby Premier Inn, said hotel guests would be served at the nearby Lakeside Beefeater.

Earlier this year, the pub was given a zero food hygiene rating – with bosses pledging improvements.

The venue came in for fierce criticism following the inspection on February 12, with inspectors saying that urgent improvement was necessary.

It said that major improvement was necessary in the cleanliness, condition and facilities of the building and that major improvements were also needed when it came to hygenic food handling including preparation, cooking and storage, with the venue also failing on food safety.

A spokesman said: “We are obviously incredibly disappointed by the rating at this site, which clearly falls significantly short of the high standards we expect.

"In accordance with our own policies, we took the decision to voluntarily close the restaurant whilst the necessary improvements were made.

"The Enivronmental Health Officer has since visited the site, which has now re-opened, and confirmed they are satisfied with the progress made.

"We will be re-applying to have the Food Hygiene Rating re-scored.

"We’re confident the necessary changes have been made and have robust plans in place to ensure high standards are adhered to as we and our guests rightly expect.”