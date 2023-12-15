£800,000 cannabis factory discovered in abandoned Doncaster city centre nightclub

Police have uncovered a huge cannabis factory with £800,000 worth of drugs in the heart of Doncaster city centre.

Officers from the city's Central Neighbourhood Policing Team were alerted yesterday (14 December) to a “significant cannabis” cultivation at a premises in Silver Street.

The club, which has been closed for a number of years, has previously been known as Revolution, Aruba and Kaz Bar.

There were approximately 800 cannabis plants spread across six rooms, with reports that the electricity inside the venue had been tampered with.

The massive haul of drugs was found in an abandoned club in Doncaster's party street.

It is thought people had been living inside the property where the cannabis was being grown, with evidence of fresh food, cooking utensils and general living arrangements.

It was also reported that two men were seen exiting the building after using wire to climb down from a first-floor window. An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.Inspector Lisa Bird, of Doncaster Central NPT, said: "This was a sophisticated and significant set up with cannabis plants at varying stages of growth discovered in various rooms of the establishment."Some people might think cannabis is a harmless drug, but its links to organised crime has been proven. Organised crime groups (OCGs) bring misery to communities with increased violence, use of weapons and drugs supply.

"It leads to vulnerable people being exploited to look after the cannabis grows and there is evidence of that happening in this particular case.

"We want people to feel safe in their homes and wiping out cannabis grows will help us to do that and clear out OCGs from our local communities."

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to get in touch with police via online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 124 of 14 December 2023 when you get in touch.

You can also report information about drug crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to South Yorkshire Police on 999 in an emergency.

You can also contact independent charity CrimeStoppers anonmously through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111.