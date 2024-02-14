News you can trust since 1925
£6,500 clean-up bill after "shocking" flytip in Doncaster's Open All Hours street

This was the shocking pile of flytipped rubbish dumped in a famous Doncaster street – which cost council chiefs £6,500 to clear up.
By Darren Burke
Published 14th Feb 2024, 16:12 GMT
The mountain of waste was discarded in Lister Avenue, Balby – the street where classic sitcom Open All Hours - starring Ronnie Barker and Sir David Jason - was filmed.

But Granville would have needed to fetch far more than his cloth to clear the huge pile, which included hundreds of plastic bags and rotting food waste.

Council officials spent hours clearing away the rubbish – and have not been able to establish who was behind the flytipping.

The alleyway in Lister Avenue was covered in rubbish.The alleyway in Lister Avenue was covered in rubbish.
A spokesman said: “This was the shocking scene of a mass fly-tip in the back alleys of Balby.

"Despite alley gates present at both ends of Lister Avenue, several tonnes of waste was dumped down a nearby embankment.

“The cost to clear the waste was a whopping £6,500, as well as many hours labour.

“Our enforcement officers have investigated and spoken with the nearby homeowners and residents but unfortunately, have not been able to determine who was responsible.

The alleyway has now been cleared.The alleyway has now been cleared.
“The area is now being monitored regularly in case there are further fly tipping incidents. It is hoped that the new fence at the top of the banking and a heightened enforcement presence in the area will deter further incidents.”

You can report flytipping directly to CIty of Doncaster Council, by contacting the Environmental Health Enforcement Team by email: [email protected] or via

[email protected]

You can also report incidents by telephoning 01302 737573.

