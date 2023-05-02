£500,000 horse bought in Doncaster dies in freak accident on way to new stable

The two-year-old Harry Angel colt, who had just been bought for the whopping fee at Goffs UK alongside the Straight Mile at Doncaster Racecourse, was tragically killed while being transported to his new stable.

The horse had finished as the top lot at the sale in Doncaster last Tuesday.

He was bought by Irish trainer Michael O'Callaghan after a bidding war with several leading owners, including Kia Joorabchian.

The promising colt died in a freak accident between Doncaster and Ireland. (Photo: Goffs UK).

But while he was being driven back to County Kildare he reportedly suffered a fatal injury after a freak accident.

O'Callaghan said at the time of purchasing the horse at Doncaster: “He’s the best horse here, and by a long way.

"He’s from the same family as Twilight Jet, who’s been a very good horse for us.

"If there’s one from the sale I didn’t want to leave without, it was him.”

Racing fans expressed their sadness at the news on social media.

One said: "Very sad news! Heart goes out to all connected absolutely heartbreaking."

Another added: "That is so heartbreaking, he was only just starting out his life. Poor baby."

While another said: "That is bitterly sad news for everyone involved, thoughts with his connections."