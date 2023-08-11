£40,000 of drugs, swords and knives found after police stop car in Doncaster
Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Police Team pulled over the vehicle in Thorne earlier this month.
A spokesman said: “The driver appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants and had no driving licence.
"He was searched and found in possession of what we suspect to be Class A drugs and was arrested.
"Further packets of suspected Class A drugs were found and offficers searched his home address in Thorne, which resulted in the arrest of a female at the address.
"Several knives, swords and other offensive weapons were recovered along with a substantial amount of again what we suspect is Class A drugs.
"The female was also found to have several packets of suspected Class A drugs on her. The street value of the drugs is estimated to between £30,000-£40,000. The investigation continues.”