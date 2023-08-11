£40,000 of drugs, swords and knives found after police stop car in Doncaster

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Police Team pulled over the vehicle in Thorne earlier this month.

A spokesman said: “The driver appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants and had no driving licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was searched and found in possession of what we suspect to be Class A drugs and was arrested.

Police pulled over the Audi in Thorne.

"Further packets of suspected Class A drugs were found and offficers searched his home address in Thorne, which resulted in the arrest of a female at the address.

"Several knives, swords and other offensive weapons were recovered along with a substantial amount of again what we suspect is Class A drugs.