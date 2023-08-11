News you can trust since 1925
£40,000 of drugs, swords and knives found after police stop car in Doncaster

Police have seized £40,000 worth of Class A drugs, swords, knives and other offensive weapons after stopping a driver in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 11th Aug 2023, 09:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 09:32 BST

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Police Team pulled over the vehicle in Thorne earlier this month.

A spokesman said: “The driver appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants and had no driving licence.

"He was searched and found in possession of what we suspect to be Class A drugs and was arrested.

Police pulled over the Audi in Thorne.Police pulled over the Audi in Thorne.
"Further packets of suspected Class A drugs were found and offficers searched his home address in Thorne, which resulted in the arrest of a female at the address.

"Several knives, swords and other offensive weapons were recovered along with a substantial amount of again what we suspect is Class A drugs.

"The female was also found to have several packets of suspected Class A drugs on her. The street value of the drugs is estimated to between £30,000-£40,000. The investigation continues.”

