£2 million of cannabis seized after police stop lorry on A1 near Doncaster

The National Crime Agency, investigating a suspected crime network based in Northern Ireland, was behind the raids.

Kirk Hackett, 30, from Dungannon, was arrested by NCA officers after his lorry was stopped on the A1 near Doncaster on Friday (3 May).

A total of 73 kilos of cannabis was found concealed in a hide within the floor of the trailer.

Police seized £2 million worth of cannabis in two separate raids, including one in Doncaster.

In a second seizure on Saturday (4 May) at Killingholme Port in North Lincolnshire, Serghei Bacaianov, a 41-year-old from Bulgaria residing in Blanchardstown in the Republic of Ireland, was arrested by NCA officers.

The vehicle had recently arrived from the Hook of Holland with a load of fresh chicken. A sophisticated manufactured concealment was found beneath the floor of the lorry containing 31 kilos of cannabis.

Combined, the two seizures have a street value of £2 million.

Both men were questioned by NCA officers and charged to appear at court.

Hackett was due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court today (7 May) charged with possession with intent to supply. Bacaianov was charged with importation of drugs and was due to appear at Grimsby Magistrates Court today.

As part of the same investigation a further two men were arrested in County Armagh, and two houses were searched with the assistance of PSNI officers over the weekend. Cash totalling £30,000 and a Rolex watch were recovered.

They were questioned by NCA officers on suspicion of their involvement with both seizures. They were released on bail pending further enquiries.

NCA Belfast Branch Commander David Cunningham said: “The seizure of these drugs and the vehicles used represents a significant disruption to this network's smuggling activities.

“We will continue to work closely with law enforcement partners across the UK and abroad to prevent organised crime groups from using the haulage industry to make profit from this criminality.”