Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Several crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service raced to the quarry near Cadeby yesterday, after a large number of tyres were found alight.

Crews have spent much of the day damping down at the scene.

At the height of the blaze, five fire engines, plus a water bowser from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, were in attendance with local residents being told to keep doors and windows closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews have spent much of the day at the scene of the fire near Cadeby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “An investigation into the cause of the fire will take place once the fire is completely out.”

Anyone who may have information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.