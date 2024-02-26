News you can trust since 1925
Probe to be launched as huge tyre blaze engulfs Doncaster quarry

An investigation is to be launched into a huge blaze at a Doncaster quarry.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th Feb 2024, 14:20 GMT
Several crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service raced to the quarry near Cadeby yesterday, after a large number of tyres were found alight.

Crews have spent much of the day damping down at the scene.

At the height of the blaze, five fire engines, plus a water bowser from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, were in attendance with local residents being told to keep doors and windows closed.

Fire crews have spent much of the day at the scene of the fire near Cadeby.Fire crews have spent much of the day at the scene of the fire near Cadeby.
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “An investigation into the cause of the fire will take place once the fire is completely out.”

Anyone who may have information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers to report information through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111, where callers can report information in confidence.

