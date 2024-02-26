Probe to be launched as huge tyre blaze engulfs Doncaster quarry
and live on Freeview channel 276
Several crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service raced to the quarry near Cadeby yesterday, after a large number of tyres were found alight.
Crews have spent much of the day damping down at the scene.
At the height of the blaze, five fire engines, plus a water bowser from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, were in attendance with local residents being told to keep doors and windows closed.
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “An investigation into the cause of the fire will take place once the fire is completely out.”
Anyone who may have information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers to report information through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111, where callers can report information in confidence.