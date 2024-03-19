Prison scores a higher food hygiene rating than a popular Doncaster pub
A Doncaster prison has scored a higher food hygiene rating that a popular city pub.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Cheswold, a pub, bar or nightclub at Herten Way, Doncaster was handed a zero-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 12.
And HMP Moorland - Novus, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Hm Prison And Yoi Moorland, Bawtry Road, Lindholme, Doncaster was given a score of four on February 12.