Prison officer due in court accused of smuggling drugs and phones into jail in Doncaster

A prison officer is due to appear in court today accused of smuggling drugs and phones into a jail in Doncaster where she worked.

Victoria Sked, aged 26, of Station Road, Stainforth, is accused of smuggling banned items into HMP Lindholme.

BARNSLEY BABY MURDER: Police investigation continues



She was arrested in August after a number of banned items were allegedly found.

COURT: Man on trial for murder accused of stamping on spice users’s head in Barnsley town centre

The prison officer is accused of two counts of conveying a prohibited article into/out of prison, possession with intent to supply a controlled drug, the acquiring/use/possession of criminal property and conveying a prohibited article into a prison intending it to go to a prisoner.

CRIME: Birthday presents stolen from elderly woman’s house in Sheffield

During a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court this morning Sked is due to enter pleas to the charges she faces.