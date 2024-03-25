Princess of Wales: Doncaster politicians unite to send best wishes after cancer revelation
In a video statement, Catherine said she was in the 'early stages of treatment' after months of speculation about her health after undergoing abdominal surgery.
It comes after King Charles III also revealed he was undergoing cancer treatment.
South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard wrote: “I know everyone in South Yorkshire will be sending love and strength to the Princess of Wales, and nothing but the very best to William, as he supports both his wife and his father through cancer.
“Such awful news, for a young family most of all.”
Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher shared a prayer which read: “Gracious God, we pray for the continued recovery of the Princess of Wales, for her husband, and for their family.
“Grant to them, and to all who are affected by sickness, faith, hope, and the knowledge of your love, through Jesus Christ our Lord.”