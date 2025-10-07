The government has recently announced a new ‘Pride in Place’ scheme which will deliver £5b of investment to 339 communities across the UK.

The funding is to be spent on boosting high streets and public spaces that have fallen into disrepair.

Here in Doncaster three areas have dedicated funds of up to £20m - Conisbrough North, New Rossington and Mexborough West.

Doncaster local authority also has £1.5m in funding to use elsewhere in the city.

The Prime Minister said: “For too long, people have watched their towns and streets decline - powerless to stop boarded-up shops and neglected parks. “That ends now. We’re investing in the UK’s future, by backing the true patriots that build our communities up in neighbourhoods across every corner of the country.

“Because it is people who bring pride, hope and life to our communities.”

We asked our readers how this money should be spent and what they would do with the funds if they were in charge.

Open more shops

Sadly over recent years many shops have closed their doors in Doncaster. Many of our readers commented that they wished more independent shops would open and more investment would be made outside of the Frenchgate Shopping Centre.

Mick Calver told us he wished there were “some good shops, independent retailers” as well as “large retailers to replace Debenhams and M & S.”

Ella-Louise Howell agreed, she said: “A better diversity of shops such as artisan shops and boutiques.

“Not a row of identical vape shops and barbers.

“There are so many small businesses who could start up and really make the high street a nice place to visit.”

Stephanie Wilkin told us she wants more clothes and shoe shops on the high street. She said: “We have lost a lot of shops in Doncaster recently.”

For some of our readers it is the type of shop that exists on the high street which they have an issue with.

Janis Cresswell said: “Less food outlets, more clothes shops, no vaping shops.”

This sentiment was echoed by Paul Quinn, he wrote: “Shops filled with good quality and value for money items, not just vapes or empty hairdressers.”

Revive the market

Doncaster was once a thriving market town and many of our readers long for the days when there was still a buzz around the stalls.

Julie Obrien said: “Our market was one of the best but now there are hardly any stalls.” She suggested lowering rents for market traders to entice more into business.

Michelle Langford simply said she wished the market could be “how it used to be years ago.”

Diane Elden Rickaby wrote about bringing back bus transport which used to come all the way from London just for people to visit the markets.

Tyke Hammo said that the market needs to be returned to “Doncaster’s biggest asset.”

Dominic O’Malley told us: “There should be a thriving market and incentives to welcome well established retailers back to the centre.”

Spruce up the high street

Many of our readers expressed a wish that the high street was treated to a bit of a spruce up and cosmetic improvements.

Jan E Dobriak wrote: “It would be nice to see lots more trees, benches and street cleaning.

“I would like to see the broken pavement metalwork drainage repaired as I have fallen down many holes walking down Baxtergate, it is unsafe.”

Rebecca Sheehan agreed, she said: “Clean the streets up, it always looks scruffy.”

Sarah Hughes is focused on repairs, she told us: “Can we have streets that we can walk on without tripping? Twice I have tripped.”

Olive Hammond suggested that the skills of the students in Doncaster’s schools were used. They said: “I would utilise the skills of the art students.

“Give them shop units to sell their creations, art and designs.”

Sally Jacques wrote: “Clamp down on shops filling the walkways with goods and selling off the street.

“Tidy up the town and make it more appealing to new traders and for the public to visit.”

Other ideas from our readers

Some of our readers were not optimistic that any of these changes could be made without significantly more funding.

Martin Kevin Robinson thinks more needs to be done to help business owners. He said: “Lower the business rates to start with, maybe then you might be able to entice new businesses to open.”

Beverley Theaker Georgiou thinks money could be used from parking fines, she said: “Subsidise the money they rake in from parking fines and allow 30 minute free parking outside shops in the town centre.

“This would mean people can just pop in, buy and leave.”

Parking is a topic that multiple readers raised in the needs improvement category.

Arti Kaur said: “Free parking area for all customers like what Meadowhall has.”

Julie Joanne Murray, wrote: “Free parking to encourage people back into the town.

“The Frenchgate is nothing what it used to be.

“More police patrols to stop the large number of kids hanging around and causing havoc in the shopping centre.”

I hardly use town anymore because of these issues and I know many people feel the same.”