Pranksters pick up viral googly eye trend and give Yorkshire Wildlife Park animals a new look
Yorkshire Wildlife Park staff have got their eyes peeled after cheeky vandals targeted animal posters around the site.
The park has seen posters have pairs of googly eyes stuck to them, making a polar bear, tiger and seal look rather entertaining!
A tongue in cheek spokesman said: “We take vandalism very seriously.
"We're on the lookout for the googly-eyed bandit THIS IS NO LAUGHING MATTER…
“We've got our eyes peeled and are actively trying to catch the culprit.”
Finishing the post with a crying with laughter emoji.