Pranksters pick up viral googly eye trend and give Yorkshire Wildlife Park animals a new look

The park has seen posters have pairs of googly eyes stuck to them, making a polar bear, tiger and seal look rather entertaining!

A tongue in cheek spokesman said: “We take vandalism very seriously.

"We're on the lookout for the googly-eyed bandit THIS IS NO LAUGHING MATTER…

“We've got our eyes peeled and are actively trying to catch the culprit.”