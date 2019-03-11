Power cut hits dozens of Doncaster homes  

A power cut has hit dozens of homes in Doncaster today.

About 40 homes are affected in the Bentley Road area of Bentley.

Bentley Road, Doncaster. Picture: Google

The outage was first reported at just after 10am and it is estimated the power will be back on by 2.15pm.

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are on site attempting to fix the problem.