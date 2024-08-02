Posh train is on track for Doncaster
The 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle used to be owned by the iconic Orient Express group and was described on TV by actor Bill Nighy as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel”.
One of the umber-and-cream carriages formed part of Queen Elizabeth’s Royal Train and is reputed to contain the late Queen Mum’s favourite seat.
Tickets for the train, which will be hauled through the Yorkshire Dales by an historic 77-year-old steam engine called Tangmere, sold out within days despite some costing almost £700.
A spokesman said: “Our heritage steam trips are always popular and we could have sold this one out twice over.”
Passengers will be handed their first glass of champagne as they board at Doncaster at 7.50am on Saturday, August 16.
Then a three-course brunch will be served during the journey north to Carnforth, where Tangmere, which used to haul crack expresses like the Golden Arrow from London to the South Coast, will join the train.
After a sight-seeing stop in Carlisle, passengers will reboard the train to a champagne and caviar reception before tucking into a gourmet six-course dinner during the journey home.
The train even has its own resident musicians and a magicians who will entertain passengers throughout the journey.
The Northern Belle will return to Doncaster in September and November for excursions to Edinburgh. There will also be a slap-up lunch and afternoon tea trip in October, followed by a Christmas Lunch trip on December 20.
Fares start at £295. For more details see www.northernbelle.co.uk
