Popular restaurant chain to open brand new branch at Sheffield's Valley Centertainment
A popular High Street restaurant chain is to open its third Sheffield branch with the opening of a new outlet at Valley Centertainment.
Wagamama has today announced the opening of a new restaurant at the popular leisure park, making it their third restaurant in the city.
It will open on 30 September.
The firm has taken over premises at the Coast to Coast bringing its Japanese inspired menu to Centertainment for the first time.
Upon taking over the restaurant, all employees were asked if they wanted to transfer to Wagamama which over half of them have.
Regional marketing manager, Kate Dell said: “We already have a great local following in Sheffield and we are delighted to be opening our third restaurant in the city.
“We look forward to welcoming Wagamama fans and new guests alike with our nourishing Japanese inspired menu in late September.”
The new restaurant has 248 internal seats, a private dining room and an outside dining area with 100 seats.
The chain is renowned for its iconic katsu curry as well as a menu packed full of dishes including rice bowls, noodles and curries.
Last year it introduced the vegan version of its famous katsu curry, the “vegatsu” and now has a vegan menu featuring 19 plant based dishes.
General manager of Wagamama at Sheffield Centertainment, Hayley Burkin, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors to the great people of Sheffield spreading our ethos of positivity from bowl to soul even further in the city.”