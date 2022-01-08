Fulton's Foods in Thorne has closed its doors.

The firm, also known as Jack Fulton’s, operates stores throughout the Midlands and the north of England.

The company was founded by Jack Fulton in 1960 as a poultry business and It diversified into frozen foods in 1974.

In October 2020, Poundland announced they had purchased Fulton's Foods.