Popular frozen food and grocery store closes down in Doncaster town
A popular frozen food store has closed its doors in a Doncaster town.
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 7:09 am
Fulton’s Foods, which was based in Finkle Street, Thorne, closed its doors earlier this week.
The firm, also known as Jack Fulton’s, operates stores throughout the Midlands and the north of England.
The company was founded by Jack Fulton in 1960 as a poultry business and It diversified into frozen foods in 1974.
In October 2020, Poundland announced they had purchased Fulton's Foods.
We have contacted Fulton’s for further details.