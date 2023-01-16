Popular Doncaster takeway boarded up as customers question its future
A popular Doncaster fish and chip shop has been boarded up as customers question its future.
Crazy Cravings, which is situated just off Wheatley Hall Road, has been closed down and its doors and windows boarded over.
Some customers say the takeaway closed down before Christmas without warning.
The takeaway, which describes itself as “the best place for Indian curries, fish and chips, burgers and pizza in Doncaster,” has not posted on social media since September.
The venue on Milestone Drive near to The House Martin pub is one of several takeaway food venues and restaurants on the site.
A note on the firm’s website simply states: “Sorry, our store is closed now.”
Customers have been left puzzling the reasons behind the shop’s closure.
One said: “I used it a lot. I turned up one night and the doors were just shut and no explanation.”
Another said: “Would love to know what’s happened.”
The Free Press has attempted to contact the shop’s owners.