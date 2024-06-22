Popular Doncaster pub "under offer" as bar goes on market for £275,000

The Poacher in Rossington is on the market.

A popular Doncaster pub could have a new lease of life after going on the market for £275,000.

The Poacher in Rossington is currently “under offer” after being put up for sale earlier this year.

The bar in Radburn Road has been closed for a number of months.

Described as “a substantial two storey detached property” by Rightmove, the premises offers two large trading areas, a commercial kitchen, rear patio and beer garden, a large car park as well as three bedroom domestic accommodation.

It added: “The Poacher is a substantial two and single storey, brick built detached property, beneath pitched tiled roofs.

"The spacious internal accommodation briefly comprises an entrance hall, with access to the ladies, gents and disabled WCs and two expansive trading areas.

"The games bar features a timber bar servery, upholstered perimeter seating, part brick-tiled floor, darts throw, pool area and double glazed doors to the rear garden.

"An L-shaped lounge bar has a timber bar servery, upholstered perimeter seating, wooden dance floor area with raised corner stage.

“The pub also benefits from a glass-wash area between the two interconnecting serveries, commercial kitchen, ground floor beer cellar with large store and bottle store, office and ladies and gents staff WCs.

“The domestic accommodation is situated over the first floor and comprises lounge, three bedrooms, domestic kitchen, bathroom with separate WC. The first floor can be accessed independently of the pub and the first floor hallway provides access to a private flat roof terrace.”