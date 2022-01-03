Popular Doncaster pub forced to close after staff struck down with Covid
A popular Doncaster pub has been forced to close after a number of staff were struck down with Covid.
The Cumberland on Thorne Road had to shut before New Year and will not re-open again until Wednesday.
Explaining the decision on its Facebook page, a spokesman said: “Due to a number of our staff having to isolate, we have had to make the decision to close the Cumberland until Wednesday 5 January.
“Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause we hope to be back to normal from the 5th January.
“Thanks Team Cumberland – keep safe.”
The landmark pub, close to Doncaster Royal Infirmary, is part of the Hungry Horse restaurant chain and part of the Greene King brewery group.
Yesterday, it was revealed that absences in workplaces could reach as much as 25% in coming weeks as coronavirus cases continue to spiral across the country with record numbers in England in recent days.