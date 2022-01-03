Popular Doncaster pub forced to close after staff struck down with Covid

The Cumberland on Thorne Road had to shut before New Year and will not re-open again until Wednesday.

Explaining the decision on its Facebook page, a spokesman said: “Due to a number of our staff having to isolate, we have had to make the decision to close the Cumberland until Wednesday 5 January.

“Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause we hope to be back to normal from the 5th January.

The Cumberland pub in Doncaster.

“Thanks Team Cumberland – keep safe.”

The landmark pub, close to Doncaster Royal Infirmary, is part of the Hungry Horse restaurant chain and part of the Greene King brewery group.