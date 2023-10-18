Popular Doncaster Indian restaurant set to close to be converted into flats
The owners of Spice and Ice on Wheatley Hall Road have announced plans to convert the building into six apartments, bringing an end to the venue which has proved a hit with diners from across Doncaster since its opening.
The restaurant, which is situated in the former Cheshire Cheese pub, would contain 4 two bedroom flats and 2 one bedroom flats if the plans are given the go ahead.
The proposals also include external alterations including a bin store, cycle store and new parking layout.
The plans, which were first drawn up last month. have been submitted to City of Doncaster Council, with members of the public being invited to have their say on the scheme.
