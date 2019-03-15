Your chance to go behind the scenes of Doncaster’s best buildings under construction

The new Central Library and Museum site in Doncaster is opening up to the public as part of a week-long event aimed at attracting young people into a career in construction.

Willmott Dixon is opening the site as part of the national Open Doors 2019 event – which is delivered by Build UK in partnership with CITB.

Ros Jones

It sees contractors open live construction sites to the public to go ‘behind the scenes’ and see the huge variety of professionals that contribute to the construction of a new building and demonstrate the kinds of careers available in our industry.

Open Doors takes place between Monday 18 - Saturday 23 March 2019, and the Central Library and Museum will open for visitors between 10-11am and 2-3pm on Monday, 18th March, Wednesday 20th and Friday 22nd.

Bookings are now available on the Open Doors website and spaces are set to fill up quickly.

The transformational project for Doncaster Council sees four existing buildings (Doncaster Central Library, Doncaster Archives in Balby, Doncaster Museum and Art Gallery, and the Library Services for Schools at Top Road, Barnby Dun) consolidated into a cutting edge cultural and learning centre featuring a new library, rail heritage centre, art gallery and museum.

Overseen by Doncaster Council and designed by the architect Bond Bryan, the centre’s aim is to inspire creativity, informal learning and innovation when completed in summer 2020.

Open Doors seeks to inspire young people and career changers to consider and explore a dynamic and exciting career in the construction industry.

READ MORE: Doncaster MP backs campaign to help stop devastating effects of social media on children’s lives

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones said: “I am delighted that our Central Library and Museum project is involved in the Open Doors event and this is testament to the vast amount of development work taking place in Doncaster at the moment. I would encourage young people looking at choosing a career in the construction industry to book on to one of the sessions and take a close up look at this fantastic project in action.”

The event is also supported by the Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS), Considerate Contractors Scheme (CCS) and media partner Construction News.

Anthony Dillon, Managing Director of Willmott Dixon in the North, said: “We are delighted to be involved in Open Doors once again and particularly excited to open the new Central Library and Museum to the local public of Doncaster. It is a great platform for us to showcase the hard work that goes into building these famous landmarks.

READ MORE: Doncaster Council joins campaign which hopes to inspire half a million people to spring clean their towns

Suzannah Nichol, Build UK Chief Executive, said: “Bookings are now open for Open Doors 2019, which offers a fantastic opportunity to have a closer look at not only some of Great Britain’s most exciting construction projects, but also a chance to hear first-hand about what is on offer if you follow the path into construction. I can say first-hand that you certainly won’t regret choosing a career in the industry!”

Janette Welton-Pai, Partnerships Manager at CITB said: “Open Doors gives visitors access to a huge variety of construction sites around the country, where they can see for themselves the many careers available in our sector. CITB is proud to be a partner in this excellent initiative and I encourage people from all ages and backgrounds to sign up and see just what construction has to offer.”

To find out more about Open Doors 2019 and book a visit a site, please go to: www.opendoors.construction.