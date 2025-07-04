"We've made a good start," says Doncaster Labour MP as he marks first anniversary

A Doncaster MP has promised to “keep giving it everything,” saying Labour has made “a good start” as he marks the first anniversary of his election.

Lee Pitcher, the MP for Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme, has marked one year since his election to Parliament by setting out a number of key achievements on his social media.

Since being elected in July 2024, Mr Pitcher says he has prioritised transport, education, and practical support for local people.

Over the past year, he has spoken 105 times in Parliament, helped resolve more than 4,000 individual pieces of casework, and met with 274 local organisations, schools, and residents.

Doncaster MP Lee Pitcher is marking his first anniversary in office.

In Westminster, Mr Pitcher secured and led a dedicated parliamentary debate on Doncaster Sheffield Airport, pressing the Government to back plans to restore the airspace and support the site’s long-term future.

He also launched the DSA Action Group — bringing together stakeholders from across the region to coordinate efforts to reopen the airport.

He has introduced and championed a Private Members’ Bill known as Sam’s Law, which passed its first stage in Parliament earlier this year.

The legislation calls for improved education around water safety, with the aim of reducing preventable drowning deaths and increasing awareness among young people.

Mr Pitcher also launched his own schools initiative: the Pitcher’s Parliament Programme.

This programme supports local schools unable to secure places through Parliament’s official Education Centre, offering them a chance to visit Westminster and learn about democracy first-hand.

Locally, he submitted the Doncaster East Superloop proposal as part of South Yorkshire’s bus franchising consultation.

The proposal aims to reconnect villages and major employment sites through a single, reliable public transport route.

A meeting with South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard is scheduled for August to discuss the plan in more detail.

Rail has been another focus for Mr Pitcher.

He recently secured a timetable improvement for the Doncaster–Scunthorpe line, benefiting passengers in Hatfield, Thorne, Crowle and Althorpe.

After hearing continued concerns about poor frequency, he also launched a public petition calling for smarter scheduling to double the number of services at local stations.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport has remained a key priority for the MP.

In December, Mr Pitcher witnessed the first plane land at the airport in two years as 2Excel returned to the site.

He welcomed Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to Doncaster to announce £30 million of Government support, and hosted Chancellor Rachel Reeves at Yorkshire Wildlife Park to discuss wider regional investment and economic growth.

Elsewhere in the constituency, Mr Pitcher has worked with a local business, Equans, and MHCLG to bring forward a national pilot that converts disused buildings into high-quality, energy-efficient social housing. The proposal is currently sitting with MHCLG and they hope for this to be rolled soon.

Speaking about the anniversary, he said:

“This job is about showing up and getting stuck in. I’m grateful for the trust people placed in me last year, and I’ve done my best to repay that by working hard, listening, and delivering wherever I can. There’s a lot more still to do — but we’ve made a good start, and I’ll keep giving it everything.”