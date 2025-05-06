"We're coming for you next," Nigel Farage tells Ed Miliband after Doncaster rout

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage says Doncaster MP Ed Miliband is next in his sights – after his party swept into power in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Farage’s party claimed 37 of 55 City of Doncaster Council seats in last Thursday’s local elections – with mayoral candidate Alexander Jones finishing only 700 votes short of Labour’s Ros Jones, who hung on to secure a fourth team.

The victorious Mr Farage has now said he hopes to topple Mr Miliband in his Doncaster North seat at the next General Election – and is also eyeing up the Yorkshire seat of Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the bombshell results show he can be the next PM - and the Home Secretary and Net Zero Secretary are top of his hit list.

Reform UK's Nigel Farage says Doncaster MP Ed Miliband is next in his party's sights.

He told The Sun on Sunday: “Yvette and Ed’s seats are high up our target list.

“I would say to them - we are coming for your seats next.”

A jubilant Nigel held a victory rally on Friday night in Kent - where Reform toppled the Tories.

Arriving on stage to indoor fireworks, he declared: “I can stand here now and declare, with absolute certainty and conviction, that we are the winners of the 2025 May elections right across the length and breadth of England.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We have replaced the Conservative Party. We are now the Opposition and we are the ones who will take on Keir Starmer.

“In many ways it is the death of two party politics.”

“I genuinely think this party, which has been there for 200 years, what happened will signal the hollowing out of the Conservative Party.

“This is the beginning of the end. It is the death of the Conservative party. They deserve it and they did it to themselves.”

Things are “not too rosy for Labour” either, Nigel declared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know what happened is the first step to us going on, making history and winning the general election of 2029.”

He told The Sun on Sunday: “We know it is not easy and we can’t wave a magic wand.

“But we are looking for a change of culture in local government.”

Asked what his message to voters is, Nigel added: “Judge me in a year to see if we are making progress.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme Labour MP Lee Pitcher has said voters had sent a “loud and clear” message to Downing Street with Thursday’s results.

In a lengthy inquest into Thursday’s election results, Mr Pitcher wrote: “If you promise people that you will focus on serving the public and they do not think you listen to them, then you can't expect them to pick up that pen and vote for you.

“On the doorstep over the last few months with candidates, I’ve heard how winter fuel changes, no compensation for WASPI women, and proposed disability cuts have broken some of that trust.

“People are fed up of feeling that politicians will not do what they say they will do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We inherited a mess, and need to find ways to clear that up. We need to get this country that I love back on track.

“I want it to be great. The British people deserve it to be.

“We’ve been trying to do that, but some of the early decisions have caused frustration, and a real feeling of hurt.

“Choices have been made with the aim to get us back onto a stable footing, but people feel let down and hurt by some of the decisions taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m sorry for this, and feel a huge burden here for the local heroes who lost their seats.

“I am so desperately sad for our candidates and campaigners who put their heart and soul into these elections. These are people who I know well.

“This result is not on them.

“They are people who are community champions, embedded within our towns and villages, helping to improve the lives of some of our most vulnerable. Every day, giving all of themselves, often sacrificing precious time over the last few years and decades with their own families to help others at their greatest time of need.

“I pray all those who won will show that same commitment to the cause. They have very big shoes to fill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While I am a new backbench MP in Parliament, I can promise you I have a big voice.

“A voice you elected me to use, and I will use it.

“Your message was loud and clear, now mine has to be on your behalf when I’m back in Westminster.

“Let me finish by congratulating Mayor Ros for her historic win against the national trend, and for being an inspiring woman, role model and leader with a passion and unrelenting drive and a commitment to the place she cares so much about.

“To be voted in for a fourth term of office is a great achievement and very special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I congratulate all those who have been elected, across all parties, and wish everyone the very best as they take on their roles to serve those who have put their faith in them.

“I did shed some tears as I know what we’ve lost in those great local champions who didn’t get in, but we live in a democracy, and I’m proud to live in this country.

“I will roll up my sleeves and channel the feeling of loss I felt yesterday into an energy to push on and make lives better all those I serve.”