Voters urge Doncaster MP to quit Tories and follow 'good friend' Lee Anderson to Reform UK

The former deputy party chairman, who was suspended by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over comments about London mayor Sadiq Khan which were deemed Islamophobic, yesterday revealed he had joined the party launched by Nigel Farage and currently led by Richard Tice.

Now voters in Mr Fletcher’s Don Valley constituency are also urging him to join his “good friend” in the party.

Mr Fletcher has often spoken of his friendship with the Ashfield MP and invited him to a speaking engagement in Doncaster days before his suspension.

One voter told him: “Nick, you are a great local MP, but a member of the wrong party.

“At the moment, the best you can hope for is that you are re-elected and in opposition, as the party you serve will surely lose the next General Election.

“Why not show some courage and join your colleague Lee Anderson?”

Another said: “If Nick joined Lee it would be amazing and the trickle of defections would turn into a tidal wave and with that strength they could give massive credibility to the Reform Party.”

"Go join Lee in Reform, Nick,” wrote another while another posted: “Nick, now is time to join the Reform Party with Lee.”

“Join Lee ASAP please,” shared another while a further voter said: “Why don't you join Lee Anderson MP? I follow you because of your frankness.”

Last month, Mr Fletcher defended Mr Anderson over his remarks, saying he was “standing up for a friend.”

He wrote: “Sometimes we have to stand up and be counted and support the people we call friends. I believe this is one of those times.

“I have been very fortunate to have known Lee Anderson for four years. He is a great friend – he is not a racist.”

Meanwhile a prominent Doncaster Conservative said Mr Anderson’s departure was “the best news he had heard in weeks.”