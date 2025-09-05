Video: Doncaster MP blasts Yorkshire Water boss over "sneaky" bonus and "shocking" performance

A Doncaster MP has blasted the boss of Yorkshire Water for a “sneaky” bonus, “shocking” performance and higher bills in a House of Commons attack.

Doncaster Central Labour MP Sally Jameson told the chamber: “This summer it was reported that the CEO of Yorkshire Water (Nicola Shaw) had received an extra payment from a parent company, in spite of recent admissions that it would not be appropriate to receive a bonus due to the company’s poor performance.

"Yorkshire Water has committed to improving transparency, but that is of little comfort to my constituents who are facing higher bills.

"Does the Secretary of State agree that it is wrong that those water bosses receive financial reward, when my constituents are facing higher bills and a shocking performance?

Doncaster Labour MP Sally Jameson has taken aim at Yorkshire Water.

In response, Steve Reed, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs told her: “As my hon. Friend rightly says, that payment has outraged customers, and I have asked Ofwat to assess its legality as a matter of urgency.

"I will not tolerate any company attempting to circumvent this Government’s ban on unfair bonuses through exorbitant salary increases, secret bonuses, payments through parent companies, or any other deception.

"If Ofwat finds that the rules have been broken, companies will face sanctions, including fines imposed at a level that will deter future abuses.”

Six water companies, including Yorkshire Water, have been banned from paying bonuses to senior bosses. Labour’s new rules prevent the payment of bonuses if a water company does not meet environmental or consumer standard.

Ms Jameson added: “It is not right that my constituents, and many others, receive such poor service whilst water bosses continue to pay themselves elaborate bonuses.

"Over £41m in bonuses, benefits and incentives have been paid to water execs since 2020 – this cannot go on.

"Whilst bills get higher, I know that many are struggling and would encourage people to take a look at some of the water schemes which are available, such as WaterSure, which may reduce their bills.

“I will continue to call out this behaviour and back crucial legislation, such as the Water (Special Measures) Bill that this Government has introduced to reform the broken water system we have inherited.”

You can find out more about WaterSure and other schemes which you may be eligible for at https://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer/water/problems-with-paying-your-water-bill/watersure-scheme-help-with-paying-water-bills/