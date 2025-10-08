Two Doncaster MPs ranked by bookies to replace Keir Starmer as PM

Two Doncaster MPs are in the running to replace Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister, according to bookmakers.

Both Doncaster North and Rawmarsh and Conisbrough Labour MPs Ed Miliband and John Healey are among the contenders bookies say could be the next incumbent of Number 10 – although both are listed as outsiders.

A spokesperson for Free Bets Casino, which has drawn up the odds, said: “As speculation mounts over a Labour reshuffle and questions grow around Rachel Reeves’ position, the latest political odds point to increasing instability at the top of government.

“Andy Burnham is now 3/1 favourite to replace Starmer as PM, while Lucy Powell is the overwhelming 1/7 frontrunner to take over as the permanent Deputy Leader.

"Reeves, meanwhile, is odds-on to leave by 2026 — and Pat McFadden is firmly backed to step into No.11.”

Next Prime Minister Odds – Labour Candidates

Andy Burnham – 3/1

Wes Streeting – 1½

Shabana Mahmood – 9/1

Yvette Cooper – 10/1

Darren Jones – 14/1

Angela Rayner – 14/1

David Lammy – 16/1

Bridget Phillipson – 16/1

Lucy Powell – 16/1

Pat McFadden – 20/1

Rachel Reeves – 20/1

John Healey – 20/1

Sadiq Khan – 20/1

Ed Miliband – 25/1

Others33/1

Next Labour Deputy Leader Odds

Lucy Powell – 1/7

Bridget Phillipson – 5/1

The odds suggest a growing sense that Starmer may not lead Labour into the next election — or see out a full term if victorious. A 2026 exit now leads the market at 5/4 (44.4%).

Next Chancellor of the Exchequer Odds

Pat McFadden – 10/1

Torsten Bell – 7/2

Darren Jones – 6/1

Wes Streeting – 12/1

Shabana Mahmood – 16/1

Yvette Cooper – 16/1

Jonathan Reynolds – 16/1

Others – 20/1

Next General Election – Most Seats

Reform UK - 8/11

Labour – 15/8

Conservatives – 13/2

Liberal Democrats – 40/1

Greens 100/1

Your Party – 100/1

Andy Burnham is emerging as the clear alternative to Keir Starmer, especially among voters looking for a high-profile unifier.

Lucy Powell looks all but certain to replace Angela Rayner as the permanent Deputy PM.

Rachel Reeves’ hold on the Treasury is weakening, with Pat McFadden now favourite to succeed her.