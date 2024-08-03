Trio of Doncaster MPs meet aviation minister as fight to re-open airport continues

Three of Doncaster’s MPs have met with the Government’s new aviation minister as the fight to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport goes on.

An operator for the airport is set to be announced later this year after City of Doncaster Council agreed a 125 year lease with owners Peel earlier this year.

The city’s newly elected Labour MPs have re-affirmed their commitment to re-opening the airport, which closed in November 2022 and met with aviation minister Mike Kane to press home the message.

Lee Pitcher, MP for Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme, said: “We were grateful to meet the minister and his team to discuss the importance of opening the airspace above Doncaster.

"A positive meeting where we have strong commitment to help make this happen, and were pleased to hear that the team are working very closely with the Civil Aviation Authority already to help allow the airspace to be available when we need it.”

He was joined at the meeting by Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband and Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson.

At the time of closure, the airport had full connectivity to the airways system, comprising of controlled airspace, supported by Air Traffic Control that, prior to the pandemic, was available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In a letter to Mr Kane, the MPs said: “Whilst we acknowledge the ongoing CAA-sponsored Airspace Change application to dismantle the extant airspace that served DSA, Doncaster Council has made representation to both the current and previous Secretary of State for the application to be called in, citing a variety of grounds (including economic) that we strongly believe are justifiable.

"As time is of the essence in our determination to re-open the Airport, we strongly request that you as Aviation Minister intervene in preventing a long and convoluted new process that could place the airport; its operator and the airlines and freight companies at risk, to put this quite simply, dismantling the airspace is not an option.

"To further support this argument, a number of airline operators have already indicated a desire to commence operations at the Airport and it is likely that this will include a mix of low-cost, charter and full-service operators.

"The CDC business plan also anticipates the return and growth of cargo operations that had developed significantly during the 17-years of operation under the previous owners.”

“Once the airport operator has been finalised in September, plans will be drawn up to re-commence general and business aviation traffic, with passenger operations to follow."

The airport is anticipated to be operational from 6am to 10pm seven days a week initially, growing to provide 24 hour services as commercial traffic returns.

The airport was born out of the ashes of the former RAF Finningley air base and opened as a commercial airport in 2005.

However, in the summer of 2022, owners Peel declared that the airport was no longer profitable, leading to its closure in November 2022.

Since then, MPs and politicians as well as campaign groups have been fighting to get it re-opened.