Town hall rich list: dozens of officials paid more than £100,000 a year in South Yorkshire
Dozens of council officials in South Yorkshire were paid more than £100,000 a year during the height of Covid-19, according to the latest ‘town hall rich list’.
The number of local authority employees earning more than £100,000 has risen to the highest levels since 2013-14, according to the latest figures from the TaxPayers’ Alliance, a right wing pressure group which campaigns for lower taxes.
Their latest annual analysis covered the 2020/2021 financial year.
Read More
John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “Taxpayers facing a cost of living crisis want to know they are getting value for money from their local authority leadership.
“With households having suffered through the pandemic and now struggling under colossal tax bills, the country needs councils to prioritise key services without resorting to punishing tax hikes.
“These figures will allow residents to judge town hall bosses for themselves and hold their local councils to account.”
The figures for South Yorkshire 2020/21
Sheffield
Sheffield Council had seven employees earning £100,000 or more in total remuneration.
Top paid Sheffield Council officials, and their salaries, were:
John Macilwraith, executive director for people: £154,322
Eugene Walker, executive director for resources: £149,295
Greg Fell, director of public health: £125,261
Executive director of place: £113,516
Interim chief executive: £134,069
Unnamed official: £112,500
Director of policy and performance: £89,327
Doncaster
Doncaster Council had eight employees earning £100,000 or more in total remuneration.
Top paid Doncaster Council officials, and their salaries, were:
Damian Allen, chief executive: £168,755
Debbie Hogg, director of corporate resources: £127,083
Phil Holmes, director of adults health and wellbeing: £127,083
Riana Nelson, director of learning opportunities, skills and culture: £127,083
Rupert Suckling, director of public health: £104,309
Scott Fawcus, monitoring officer: £95,438
Faye Tyas, section 151 officer: £94,112
Unnamed official: £142,500
Barnsley
Barnsley Council had nine employees earning £100,000 or more in total remuneration.
Top paid Barnsley Council officials, and their salaries, were:
Sarah Norman, chief executive: £180,000
Executive director of place: £128,000
Executive director of adults and communities: £128,000
Executive director of public health: £127,000
Executive director of children’s services: £118,000
Executive director of core services: £112,000
Chief financial officer (s151 officer): £98,000
Unnamed official: £107,500
MORE POLITICS: Leadmill: Sheffield Council and politicians promise ‘whatever it takes’ to save landmark venue
Rotherham
Rotherham Council had five employees earning £100,000 or more in total remuneration.
Top paid Rotherham Council officials, and their salaries, were:
Chief executive: £170,767
Strategic director of adult care and housing: £133,756
Strategic director or regeneration and environment: £123,645
Strategic director of finance and customer services: £123,645
Former strategic director of children and young people’s services: £87,225